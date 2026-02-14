2 people taken into custody after officers find firearm hidden under seat during traffic stop

DAYTON — Two people were taken into custody after officers found a gun hidden under a passenger seat during a traffic stop.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dayton Police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Edison Street on a report of a person shot.

While on the way to the scene, officers noticed a pickup truck driving on Edison Street and turned onto North Woodward Ave.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and saw the front passenger reaching under his seat as they approached the vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Officers found a gun under the seat where the passenger had been reaching as they approached.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

