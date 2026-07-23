Crash sends dump truck into building in downtown Gratis

GRATIS — UPDATE @ 1:40 p.m.:

Two people were injured in a crash between a semi and a dump truck in Gratis on Thursday.

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman is on scene, gathering information. She’ll have the latest on this crash tonight

The impact caused the dump truck to overturn and slam into a business on one of the corners of the intersection. News Center 7 learned that the business was being used for storage.

Interim Gratis Police Chief Benjamin Jones said no one was inside the building when the crash happened.

Jones said the female driver of the semi and the male driver of the dump truck were both transported for treatment, but added no serious injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

INITIAL REPORT:

First responders are on the scene of a crash involving semis in Preble County.

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The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of East and South streets in Gratis.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Preble County dispatcher said they received reports that two semis were involved.

A photo from an iWitness7 viewer shows that one of the semis appears to be up against a building on the corner.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed his office has deputies assisting Gratis Police at the scene.

Information about injuries was not immediately made available.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

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