2 sent to prison for running illegal prostitution business at spa

HAMILTON COUNTY — Two people received prison sentences on Thursday after pleading guilty to operating an illegal prostitution business.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich announced the sentencing of Yinliu Shi, 45, and Zhiguo Zhang, 48, following a months-long investigation.

Shi and Zhang were sentenced to two years in prison each on charges of promoting prostitution, money laundering and telecommunications fraud.

The investigation into Sunflower Spa, located on Loveland Madeira Road, revealed the defendants accepted cash payments for “commercial sex acts inside the spa.”

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Authorities estimate the duo laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars through multiple bank accounts, with the illegal activity beginning as early as June 2023.

According to Prosecutor Pillich's announcement, the investigation showed Shi also lived in a nearby apartment building with the women who worked in the spa.

A third individual involved in the enterprise, 50-year-old Pingwei Cheng, remains wanted on an active warrant. Cheng faces charges of three counts of promoting prostitution, one count of money laundering and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Pillich said the charges against Cheng allege he “knowingly established, maintained, operated, managed, supervised, controlled or had interest in a brothel or any other enterprise a purpose of which was to facilitate engagement in sexual activity for hire.”

Hamilton County officials confirmed Sunflower Spa was shutting down in December 2025 following the arrest of Shi. Cheng remains wanted on a warrant.