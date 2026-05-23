2 in serious condition after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people are in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County on Friday night.

The crash happened in the 6600 block of US-36 East before 8 p.m., according to a Darke County Dispatcher.

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During the investigation, it was revealed that a 17-year-old driving a Ford Maverick crossed over the center and struck a Ford Fusion head-on, according to a spokesperson from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

35-year-old Jacob Hart drove the Fusion, and had 33-year-old Ashley Mitchell as a passenger.

Hart was extracted from the vehicle and transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Mitchell was able to exit the vehicle on her own and was transported to Wayne Hospital.

The 17-year-old driver was also extracted from the Ford Maverick and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Both drivers are in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

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