2 seriously hurt after driver falls asleep, flips car

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were seriously hurt after a crash in Logan County Sunday morning.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash on State Route 117 around 8:17 a.m.

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An investigation found that the 66-year-old driver had started to fall asleep, causing her Honda Odyssey to run off the right side of the road, according to OSP.

The Honda then hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver had to be freed from the vehicle by firefighters.

She and her husband were flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected.

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