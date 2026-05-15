2 seriously hurt after wrong-way crash south of Dayton

WEST CHESTER TWP — Two people were seriously hurt after a wrong-way crash on I-75 in West Chester early Friday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, West Chester Township medics and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched after 2:20 a.m. to a crash on northbound I-75 near Union Centre Boulevard in Butler County.

An initial investigation by OSHP found that a Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75.

Three vehicles: a Honda Accord, a Kia Optima, and a Freightliner tractor-trailer were all traveling north.

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Just before the crash, the Honda Accord was also being reported as a reckless and potentially impaired vehicle, troopers said.

The Honda Civic hit the Honda Accord head-on.

The Honda Civic then traveled off the left side of the road into the median.

After being hit, the Honda Accord rotated around and was hit by the freightliner.

The driver of the Honda Civic and the Honda Accord were both hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The other two drivers were not hurt.

Northbound lanes of I-75 were shut down until around 7:50 a.m.

Crash I-75 NB West Chester Photo contributed by OHGO (OHGO)

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