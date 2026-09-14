2 seriously injured after being thrown from motorcycle in Huber Heights crash

HUBER HEIGHTS — Two people were seriously injured after being thrown from a motorcycle in a crash over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:33 p.m. on Sunday, officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Bellefontaine Road near Artz Road on a report of a single vehicle motorcycle crash, according to a press release from Huber Heights Police.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the initial investigation, it appears the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve on Bellefontaine near Artz Road.

Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries.

They were both transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Huber Heights Police Department Crash Investigation team.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]