2 seriously injured after garbage truck, SUV collide in separate crashes

ADAMS COUNTY — Troopers are investigating after two crashes involving the same vehicles on Monday morning that left two people seriously injured.

Crews were called to State Route 32 near Lawshe Road in Adams County around 3:30 a.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson.

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The initial crash involved a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by a male juvenile driver who was driving westbound on SR 32.

The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and the driver overcorrected, crossing the grass median.

The vehicle then rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes on SR 32.

Moments later, a garbage truck, operated by 33-year-old Ryan Davis of Lynx, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on SR 32 when it struck the Chevrolet.

The Chevrolet rotated and came to a stop in the roadway. The garbage truck crossed the grass median into the westbound lanes before striking a guardrail.

The juvenile driver was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital by Air Care with serious injuries.

Davis was transported by EMS to Adams County Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation with the OHSP.

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