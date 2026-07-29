2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide on US-36

A crash blocked a busy road in Champaign County for hours on Tuesday.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Two people were seriously injured after two motorcycles collided on US-36 in Champaign County on Tuesday evening.

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Around 7 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers responded to US-36 at the intersection of State Route 235 on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation showed that a Kawasaki Ninja and a Yamaha YZF were traveling east on US-36 at SR-235 when a collision occurred between the two motorcycles.

The operator of the Kawasaki Ninja, 21-year-old Kadyn Edwards of Piqua, was wearing a helmet and sustained life-threatening injuries. Edwards was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

The operator of the Yamaha YZF, 24-year-old Romello Benson of Piqua, was also wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Benson was transported by St. Paris medics to Upper Valley Medical Center.

Neither motorcycle was carrying a passenger.

Updates on the condition of either rider were not available.

OSHP’s Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. The roadway reopened to traffic at 10 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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