2 students accused of having gun on school grounds in custody, sheriff says

FILE PHOTO: Police in Oklahoma are investigating a shooting during a party that left 13 injured.

BOONE COUNTY — Two students were arrested after law enforcement learned that they had a gun at a Northern Kentucky school on Monday.

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Deputies received a call on Tuesday that a high school student was seen the day before with a gun in one of the school’s restrooms, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

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They spoke to witnesses and identified two Ryle High School students as suspects.

Deputies arrested both, and they are in the Campbell County Regional Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators determined that it was an isolated incident.

This was not connected to any threats or plans to harm students or school staff, the sheriff’s office stated.

They did not say what charges the students will face.

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