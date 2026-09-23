2 taken in custody after shots fired, crash investigation in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Two people were taken into custody after an investigation into shots being fired and a crash in Fairborn early Wednesday morning.
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Around 5:46 a.m., Fairborn police officers responded to the 300 block of Wallace Drive on reports of gunshots from a vehicle, according to a press release.
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A short time later, there was a report of a vehicle that had crashed in the area.
Police said they took one subject into custody almost immediately.
The other subject was located and taken into custody after a search of the area, according to police.
There were no injuries reported, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation.
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