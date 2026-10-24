2 taken to hospital after crash in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Harrison Township Saturday morning.

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The crash was reproted in the area of North Main Street and Philadelphia Drive around 10:45 a.m.

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Deputies on scene told our News Center 7 crew that two cars were involved in the crash.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was blocked as crews investigated.

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