2 taken to hospital after semi crash on I-75 in Troy

TROY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 in Troy, Thursday afternoon.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were called to the crash on I-75 northbound near State Route 55 around 12:40 p.m.

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The crash was between a semi-truck and a car, OSP dispatchers confirmed.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

The semi overturned and was carrying weed killer, but dispatchers said they have not been notified of any leakage.

Currently, the left lane is blocked in the area.

We will continue to follow this story.

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