2 teenagers killed, 1 in custody following shooting at Airbnb

LORAIN COUNTY — Two teenagers are dead, and another is in custody after a shooting that happened at an Airbnb on Sunday morning.

Crews from the Lorain Police Department arrived at the 700 block of Washington Avenue just before 3 a.m., according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.

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When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old with one gunshot wound.

After receiving medical attention, officers said that both teenagers were pronounced dead on the scene.

During the initial investigation, the shooting took place during a gathering that happened at the short-term rental, after an argument escalated into an altercation.

Neighbors said that even though guests have stayed at the Airbnb before without incident, the scene on Sunday morning has left the community rattled.

The altercation resulted in gunfire inside the home and on the staircase outside.

19-year-old Alexander Gibbons was arrested at the scene.

He is facing multiple charges including:

Felonious assault

Discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.

Using weapons while intoxicated.

Gibbons is being held in the Lorain County Jail, with additional charges pending.

Detectives recovered several firearms, shell casings, and additional physical evidence from the scene.

WOIO-19 News reached out to the owner of the Airbnb for comment.

They said that they are cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation and would not be commenting at this time.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, police said.

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