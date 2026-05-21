2 teenagers shot at Ohio barbershop

FILE PHOTO: Police in Texas are investigating a deadly shooting.

CLEVELAND — Two teenagers were shot at a barbershop in Ohio on Thursday.

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The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Superior Avenue in Cleveland around 1:30 p.m., according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19.

The barbershop is located in a building at East 31st Place and Danford Court; however, the name was not clear.

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Authorities told our affiliate that a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot.

Information on the victims’ current conditions was not immediately available.

WOIO-19 reported that officers are still searching for the suspect.

We will continue to follow this story.

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