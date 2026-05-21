2 teenagers shot at Ohio barbershop

CLEVELAND — Two teenagers were shot at a barbershop in Ohio on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Superior Avenue in Cleveland around 1:30 p.m., according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19.
The barbershop is located in a building at East 31st Place and Danford Court; however, the name was not clear.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead in shooting on I-71 in Hamilton County
- Ohio pastor avoids jail time after being convicted in connection with teen’s death
- 7-year-old boy dies weeks after being pulled from Ohio house fire
Authorities told our affiliate that a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot.
Information on the victims’ current conditions was not immediately available.
WOIO-19 reported that officers are still searching for the suspect.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]