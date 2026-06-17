2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of man near Dayton convenience store; 2 suspects remain at large

A 37-year-old man is dead after a shooting near a Dayton convenience store over the weekend.

DAYTON — Dayton Police have made two arrests in connection with the deadly shooting of a 37-year-old man near a convenience store on Sunday.

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As previously reported, Joshua Fuller was shot after leaving the Main Mart in the 2400 block of N. Main Street.

Police said a suspect pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger “without ever saying a word.”

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Police found two of four suspects in the case in the 1600 block of Russet Avenue on Monday when detectives were following up on other violent crimes from over the weekend that they may be connected to.

The two suspects, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were taken into custody.

A spokesperson for Dayton Police said that the alleged shooter in the case is a 17-year-old boy. He and another suspect remain at large.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Dayton Police at (937) 333-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (937) 222-STOP (7867).

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