2 transported after pair of crashes in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Two people were hospitalized after a pair of crashes in Vandalia on Wednesday.
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The first crash happened around 12:55 p.m. at Old Springfield and Canal Road.
The City of Vandalia Division of Fire posted a photo on social media. It showed that two cars were involved in the crash.
Medics transported a person with minor injuries to a local hospital and treated two others at the scene.
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The second crash occurred at around 1:30 p.m. at Dixie Drive and Crest Hill Avenue.
Vandalia Fire posted a photo of that crash on social media. It showed that a car and a minivan were involved in the crash.
The car had heavy front-end damage. Medics transported a person to a local hospital with minor injuries and treated another at the scene.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
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