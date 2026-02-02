2 UC students accused of breaking into arena, stealing alcohol, court docs say

CINCINNATI — Two University of Cincinnati students were arrested after being accused of breaking into an arena and stealing alcohol.

Owen Singer and Brom Schindler, both 19, are each facing breaking-and-entering charges following an incident on January 24.

Both students are alleged of breaking into Fifth Arena on campus. Once inside, they found coolers and bars on the third floor, and filled them with beer and liquor, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court records.

Singer and Schindler reportedly stole the alcohol and loaded it into their backpacks and pockets before leaving the building.

Officers obtained security camera footage and found Schindler in his dorm, court records said.

The officers were allowed to enter and found the backpack and jacket Schindler wore during the incident, court records stated.

He gave Singler’s name, and officers found him in his dorm.

Officers arrested both students on Tuesday, Jan.27, according to court records.

Schindler’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday morning.

©2026 Cox Media Group