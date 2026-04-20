2 winning lottery tickets worth over $100,000 sold in Ohio

2 winning lottery tickets worth over $100,000 sold in Ohio

OHIO — Two winning lottery tickets worth over $100,000 were sold in Ohio.

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Two people won the Rolling Cash 5 jackpot of $112,500 with five of five winning numbers in Sunday night’s drawing, according to the Ohio Lottery.

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The Rolling Cash 5 winning numbers were 1, 5, 12, 15, and 21.

One of the winning tickets was sold at the Hamilton BP at 20 North Erie Highway in Hamilton.

The other ticket was sold at the Winners Corner at 2036 Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Road in Reynoldsburg.

The jackpot is now set at $100,000. Rolling Cash 5 drawings happen daily.

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