2 women hospitalized after shooting involving police

COLUMBUS — Two people were injured in a shooting involving police in Columbus on Monday night.

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Columbus Division of Police Sgt. James Fuqua told our news partners WBNS-10 TV that officers were in the 600 block of Gibbard Avenue investigating a previous incident and speaking with residents outside around 10:30 p.m. when at least one person started firing multiple shots.

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In an update on Tuesday morning, Columbus police said unknown suspects fired shots in the direction of the officers and residents.

Two women were struck and sent to an area hospital. One was in serious condition, and the other was in stable condition. By 1 a.m., both victims were in stable condition, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Fuqua confirmed one officer fired his weapon, but neither victim was shot by them. It’s unclear if the suspects were struck by the gunfire.

Police have not provided any suspect information or potential motives.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be managing the investigation.

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