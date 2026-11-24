2-year-old boy dies after being hit by minivan in Kettering

KETTERING — A two-year-old boy died on Monday after he was hit by a minivan in Kettering.

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The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified Bodhi Arden in a release on Tuesday.

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A Kettering Police crash report revealed that the crash happened on Heatherdale Drive shortly after 10 a.m.

A Honda Odyssey was parked in the grass in front of a home when the driver, a 23-year-old woman, began to back into the driveway.

While doing so, the van hit Arden twice.

The boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

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