KETTERING — A two-year-old boy died on Monday after he was hit by a minivan in Kettering.
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The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified Bodhi Arden in a release on Tuesday.
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A Kettering Police crash report revealed that the crash happened on Heatherdale Drive shortly after 10 a.m.
A Honda Odyssey was parked in the grass in front of a home when the driver, a 23-year-old woman, began to back into the driveway.
While doing so, the van hit Arden twice.
The boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he later died.
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