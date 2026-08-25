2-year-old dies after being hit by car in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 2-year-old died after being hit by a car in Darke County on Sunday.
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As News Center 7 previously reported, a medical helicopter was called to the 200 block of State Route 503 for a child hit by a vehicle.
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An investigation found that the 2-year-old was believed to be inside the home.
The mother of the 2-year-old was in a truck and began moving, unaware that the child had run out of the home.
The child was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where they later died, according to the sheriff’s office.
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