2-year-old drowns during family gathering in Butler County on Thanksgiving

BUTLER COUNTY — A 2-year-old boy died after drowning in Butler County on Thanksgiving.

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Deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a possible drowning on Race Lane Road in Okeana, Morgan Township, around 4:35 p.m. on Thursday.

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The homeowner said the boy wandered outside to the home’s above-ground swimming pool during a family gathering.

Lifesaving measures were immediately started after he was found on the pool cover. The sheriff’s office said those continued until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The boy was taken to the nearest hospital, where he died.

Detectives were called to the scene for further investigation.

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