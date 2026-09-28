2-year-old found dead in retention pond near apartment complex

COLUMBUS — A missing two-year-old boy was found dead in a retention pond near an apartment complex.

Columbus police were notified shortly after 10 a.m. about a child who was reported missing from the area of Antares Avenue and Polaris Parkway, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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The police department shared an endangered missing child alert.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes of the initial report, according to Sgt. James Fuqua.

Fuqua said after an extensive search, dive team officers found the child inside a nearby retention pond.

The child was identified as Beeny Mbo. He was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m.

Cesia Young said she and other community members spent part of the day helping to look for the missing boy.

My husband and I have a 2-year-old, so I looked at my 2-year-old, and we were like ‘Oh my gosh, we need to help,’" Young said.

Officers ruled the incident accidental and said no foul play was suspected.

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