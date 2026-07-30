2-year-old girl dies after being pulled from pond at apartment complex, police say

Stock photo of an ambulance.

2-year-old girl dies after being pulled from pond at apartment complex, police say

COLUMBUS — A girl has died after being pulled from a pond in Ohio on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded around 2:40 p.m. to a Columbus apartment complex in response to a report of a missing child, according to our news partner, WBNS.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police officials say that a two-year-old girl was pulled from the pond.

Medics transported her to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus in critical condition.

Dispatchers said the child died before 3:45 p.m., WBNS said.

Columbus Police identified the 2-year-old girl as Georgina Villar.

No foul play is suspected, according to police officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]