2-year-old girl dies after being pulled from pond at apartment complex, police say

COLUMBUS — A girl has died after being pulled from a pond in Ohio on Wednesday.
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Police responded around 2:40 p.m. to a Columbus apartment complex in response to a report of a missing child, according to our news partner, WBNS.
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Police officials say that a two-year-old girl was pulled from the pond.
Medics transported her to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus in critical condition.
Dispatchers said the child died before 3:45 p.m., WBNS said.
Columbus Police identified the 2-year-old girl as Georgina Villar.
No foul play is suspected, according to police officials.
The incident remains under investigation.
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