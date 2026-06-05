20 arrested during proactive criminal, traffic enforcement operation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Several people were arrested as part of a proactive criminal and traffic enforcement operation in Springfield this week, according to a city spokesperson.

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The Springfield Police Division worked with several law enforcement agencies to conduct this operation on June 2 from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

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Some of the agencies they worked with include the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, DEA, and FBI, the spokesperson said.

Authorities made 42 traffic stops and issued 47 citations during the operation.

Of those citations, three people were arrested for OVI, the spokesperson said.

17 criminal arrests were made, eight were for felonies, and nine were for misdemeanors.

The spokesperson said two firearms were seized, one of which was reported stolen.

While conducting the operation, authorities responded to an active burglary along N Bird Road.

Two people were located and arrested for breaking and entering.

“The Springfield Police Division extends its sincere appreciation to all partner agencies for their coordination, resources and professionalism throughout this operation,” the spokesperson said.

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