20-year-old dead after being hit by semi on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A 20-year-old is dead after being hit by a semi on I-70 Westbound in Clark County on Monday.
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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on I-70 Westbound near State Route 54.
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An initial investigation found that 20-year-old Pierre Damas Bel of Springfield was parked on the right shoulder of I-70 when he exited the vehicle and entered the westbound lanes of I-70.
Bel was hit by a semi-truck.
Bel died on the scene.
The driver of the semi-trailer was not hurt.
I-70 westbound was closed for around three hours as crews investigated.
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