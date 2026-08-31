20-year-old dead after being hit by semi on I-70 in Clark County

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers are investigating a crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Clark County on Monday.

Injuries reported after crash on I-70 WB in Clark County; all lanes reopened

CLARK COUNTY — A 20-year-old is dead after being hit by a semi on I-70 Westbound in Clark County on Monday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on I-70 Westbound near State Route 54.

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An initial investigation found that 20-year-old Pierre Damas Bel of Springfield was parked on the right shoulder of I-70 when he exited the vehicle and entered the westbound lanes of I-70.

Bel was hit by a semi-truck.

Bel died on the scene.

The driver of the semi-trailer was not hurt.

I-70 westbound was closed for around three hours as crews investigated.

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