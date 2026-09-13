20-year-old dead after hit-and-run pedestrian crash, police searching for suspect

HAMILTON COUNTY — A 20-year-old man was killed after a hit-and-run crash on Saturday morning.
Crews were called to the intersection of West Galbraith Road and Noble Avenue around 4 a.m., according to our news partners, WCPO.
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A 2012 black Dodge was traveling eastbound on West Galbraith Road when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.
The vehicle then left the scene.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 20-year-old Rony Vasquez Cardona from Finneytown.
Speed may have been a factor in this crash.
The incident is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
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