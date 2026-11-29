Dayton police are investigating two scenes that may be connected to the same shooting on Saturday night that left one person dead.

DAYTON — A 20-year-old is dead, and a juvenile was injured after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Saturday night.

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Crews were called to the 800 block of Ferndale Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

While officers were on the way to the scene, a person down call came in in the area of N. Main Street and Ridge Avenue, according to Dayton Police.

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Officers arrived at Ferndale Avenue and located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was taken to an area hospital, according to police.

Officers arrived at the second location at N. Main Street and located a 20-year-old male who was pronounced deceased.

Police said they located a scene in the first block of Ridge Avenue.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 details the moments after the shooting.

“One of my brothers got shot,” the caller tells a 911 dispatcher.

The caller then goes on to tell the dispatcher that both of his brothers were shot.

The caller states that one of them was located near the Marathon gas station on Main Street and the other was located on Ferndale Avenue.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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