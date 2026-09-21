20-year-old driver dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old driver is dead after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash over the weekend.

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Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to US-62 in Fayette County on reports of a single vehicle crash.

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The preliminary investigation shows that 20-year-old Brock Free of Washington Court House, Ohio, was operating a Chevrolet Camaro and traveling north on US-62.

The Chevrolet traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned multiple times into a soybean field. Free was ejected from the vehicle.

Medics transported Free to Fayette Adena Hospital in Washington Court House for serious injuries. He was later flown to Grant Hospital in Columbus.

Free was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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