20-year-old man killed after being struck by tree

20-year-old man killed after being struck by tree

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A 20-year-old man is dead after being struck by a tree after strong storms moved through central Ohio over the weekend.

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First responders were called to the area of Ridge Avenue and west Main Street in Zanesville around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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Officials found a man who had reportedly been hit and killed by a falling tree, Zanesville Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Hobson confirmed to WBNS-10 TV.

Zanesville police identfied the man as 20-year-old Kieler Roush. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department said the tree fell due to high winds from the storm moving through.

Robin Wise, who lives where the tree fell, told WBNS-10 TV she saw the man and called for help.

“I was walking back from the cigarette shop, and (my) mom said, ‘Look there’s a tree down,’ I said, ‘Yeah I know,’ and I was like ‘Mom, there’s a body underneath there,’” Wise said.

At the same time, Hobson said the department recieved multiple other calls for downed trees as the storm began to pick up in the afternoon.

“The high winds, the rain was going sideways at the time, so the high winds really kicked up really fast,” Hobson said.

Neighbors told WBNS-10 TV they were saddened by the tragedy on their street.

“It’s sad. It’s just not something that happens every day, at least not in this way, so my prayers go out to the family,” said Cody Evans, who lives down the road.

The incident remains under investigation.

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