20-year-old suspect connected with deadly Ohio shooting in custody

HIGHLAND COUNTY — Deputies have arrested A 20-year-old suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Southern Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post that deputies arrested Cassen Kelso Conaway on Friday night.

The shooting happened on State Route 72 on Thursday, as previously reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

When deputies arrived, they found a 41-year-old man dead.

Conaway, who was identified as the suspect, had run from the scene before authorities got there, prompting an “intensive, multi-agency manhunt” that continued through the night.

Online jail records indicate that he is in the Highland County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group