20-year-old suspect connected with deadly Ohio shooting in custody

HIGHLAND COUNTY — Deputies have arrested A 20-year-old suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Southern Ohio.
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The Highland County Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post that deputies arrested Cassen Kelso Conaway on Friday night.
The shooting happened on State Route 72 on Thursday, as previously reported.
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When deputies arrived, they found a 41-year-old man dead.
Conaway, who was identified as the suspect, had run from the scene before authorities got there, prompting an “intensive, multi-agency manhunt” that continued through the night.
Online jail records indicate that he is in the Highland County Jail.
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