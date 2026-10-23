20-year veteran of WHIO-TV passes away Gary Mouse was 77

DAYTON — Gary Mouse, a 20-year WHIO-TV employee, has died. He was 77.

Gary passed away on October 20, 2026, after a brief illness and chronic issues.

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Gary was an award-winning television producer and director at WHIO-TV, where he built a remarkable career and earned numerous Emmy and Iris Awards for his work.

His talent, creativity, and passion for broadcasting helped make him a respected and memorable part of the Dayton television community.

Throughout his career, Gary produced numerous local television programs, including The Dave Steele Experience, The Lyle Stieg Express, Gil Whitney Summertime, and Summer Nights.

He also produced and directed University of Dayton basketball games on WHIO-TV for many years, bringing the excitement of Flyer basketball to viewers throughout the region.

His work extended to directing newscasts, producing and directing commercials for local businesses, with some that continue to air today. He also produced and directed music videos, including projects featuring the band Zapp.

Gary took pride in his craft and left his mark on the local broadcasting industry.

After leaving WHIO-TV, Gary continued pursuing his passion for television production as a Co-Founder, Producer, and Director of FlyBoys Productions. Through the company, he helped televise live Air shows across the nation.

Traveling from airshow to airshow, Gary combined his professional talents with a passion for the excitement and spectacle of aviation. This work became a special chapter of his career, allowing him to travel, create, and do what he loved until his retirement.

Gary was the son of Stan Mouse, who was President of WHIO-TV and Cox Television nationwide throughout the 70s and 80s.

He is survived by his son Travis Mouse and his grandchildren Josh, Abby, and Grant Mouse. He is also survived by his sister, Teri (Jerry) Sokol; his nephew, Chad (Stacey) Sokol; and their daughter, Savanna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Lillian Mouse.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends of Gary’s on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Village at Willow Creek Club House in Centerville.

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