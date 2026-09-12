2026 Dayton World Soccer Games canceled due to inclement weather

DAYTON — A local annual soccer tournament in Dayton has been canceled.

The 2026 Dayton World Soccer Games were canceled on Saturday morning due to inclement weather, according to a social media post.

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The games were scheduled to be held at Kettering Field at 8:30 a.m.

News Center 7 is working to learn if the tournament will be rescheduled.

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