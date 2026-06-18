2026 Juneteenth Events Around the Miami Valley

Juneteenth Concert at Levitt Pavilion
By Steve Mehaffie, WHIO.com

MIAMI VALLEY — Here are some Juneteenth events that are taking place around the Miami Valley.

Friday, June 19

Juneteenth Downtown Dayton

  • When: 4:30pm
  • Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton
  • What: There will be live music, line dancing, and good vibes all around. Bring your people, your energy, and let’s turn downtown all the way up!

Juneteenth Blackout Springfield

  • When: 6PM-10pm
  • Where: 608 S. Southern Avenue, Springfield
  • What: Honor the past, celebrate the present, and build the future. There will be food, drinks, games, prizes, and more.

Juneteenth Concert Troy

  • When: 6:30pm
  • Where: Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 301 W. Main Street, Troy
  • What: Artist Morris Howard will be featured in an evening of art, fellowship, and music. There will be food and fellowship, along with a special children’s art exhibit.

Saturday, June 20

Juneteenth Miami County

  • When: 3pm-6pm
  • Where: McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Avenue, Troy
  • What: Enjoy food trucis, vendor booths, a game truck, live entertainment, community booths, and more.

Juneteenth Jubilee Springboro

  • When: 10am-3pm
  • Where: 1000 S. Main Street, Springboro
  • What: Event will feature live music and entertainment, food trucks, artisan and craft vendors, and children’s activities.

Juneteenth Fatherfest Springfield

  • When: 11am -7pm
  • Where: 620 Piqua Place, Springfield
  • What: The Annual Juneteenth Fatherfest Celebration, hosted by Gammon House Inc in partnership with Urban Light Ministries, returns as the longest-running Juneteenth celebration in the Miami Valley. This powerful day of culture, community, and connection brings together generations to honor freedom, heritage, and progress in a space rooted in history.

Juneteenth Needmore Dayton

  • When: 4:30pm w/Fireworks at 9:30pm
  • Where: 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton
  • What: Enjoy an evening of delicious food, great music, family fun, and community fellowship.

Juneteenth Music Festival Huber Heights

  • When: 4pm-9pm
  • Where: Eichelberger Amphitheater, 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
  • What: The free community event celebrates Juneteenth through music, culture, food, and fellowship. Admission and parking are free, and all are welcome to attend. The festival will begin with a special opening ceremony featuring a Juneteenth Proclamation, the Black National Anthem performed by Ericka Walker, and a spoken word presentation by Jugga Levert.
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter