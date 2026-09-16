2026 Ohio school report cards released

MIAMI VALLEY — Ohio’s school report cards have been released for 2026.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson breaks down the results for Miami Valley school districts LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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Ohio School Report Cards are required by law to provide information about district and school performance, as previously reported.

In Montgomery County, Centerville City Schools received four and a half stars out of five.

The Miami Valley’s largest district, Dayton Public Schools, received an overall rating of two out of five.

Wayne High School got three stars out of five.

Russ Fussnecker, Huber Heights Schools superintendent, previously said that there are a lot of great things in the district. One of them is the high school’s career technology center.

“Our goal for our students, for all students, we always say when they get out of high school, you should either be going somewhere to be employed, in employment with a career tech job, or you should be enlisted in the military, or you should be enrolled in some kind of program that’s after high school,” he said.

In Greene County, Beavercreek got an overall score of four and a half stars out of five.

Xenia City Schools received an overall rating of three out of five.

The state ranks every school.

The ranking for traditional schools can be found here, and here for CTC schools.

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