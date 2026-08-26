21 drivers caught traveling over 100 mph on Ohio interstate

COLUMBUS — Nearly two dozen drivers were caught traveling more than 100 mph on Interstate 270 last week.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) partners with local and state law enforcement agencies for a week-long operation that began Aug. 17 to target reckless drivers and reduce fatal crashes, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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From Aug. 17-22, state troopers issued 566 speed citations, including 21 drivers going over 100 mph - more than 35 mph over the posted speed limit of 65 mph.

In addition, 90 drivers recieved seatbelt violations, 103 got distracted driving citations, and 12 were arrested for impaired driving.

Authorities ask anyone who sees reckless or impaired driving to call #677 to connect to their nearest patrol post.

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