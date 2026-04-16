21-year-old found dead inside Dayton home

DAYTON — A man was found dead inside a Dayton home late Wednesday night.

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Dayton Police responded to the first block of Patterson Village Drive around 11 p.m. on a welfare check.

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Family members told officers that they hadn’t heard from the resident of the home in several days, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

When they entered the home, officers found a 21-year-old man dead.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released at this time.

The matter remains under investigation.

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