21-year-old injured after reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A 21-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday afternoon in Dayton.

News Center 7 previously reported that, around 2:57 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of West Norman Ave and Wabash Ave on reports of a shooting.

Officers rendered first aid to the male, who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw over a dozen police cruisers in the area.

Police searched the area but could not find any evidence of a shooting.

The victim was uncooperative with police and would not tell them where the shooting occurred, according to the sergeant.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

