21-year-old killed in Centerville motorcycle crash identified

A person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Centerville late Sunday afternoon.

1 dead after motorcycle crash on busy Centerville road, police say

CENTERVILLE — A 21-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Centerville over the weekend.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Wilmington Pike shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

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In an update on Monday, Centerville Police said a motorcycle was traveling through the parking lot at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, hit a curb, traveled through several bushes, and hit a tree.

The motorcyclist, identified as 21-year-old Gavin Sheets, died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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