21-year-old shot near celebration of life party in Dayton neighborhood

A person was shot outside a block party in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday night.

‘Hurry up, please;’ 911 calls ask for help after 1 shot at Dayton block party

DAYTON — A 21-year-old man was shot outside a celebration of life party in Dayton over the weekend, according to Dayton police sergeant Andrew Zecchini.

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As previously reported, the shooting happened near the intersection of Rosedale and Princeton Avenues around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday.

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Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Zecchini said this victim was shot in the same leg on May 13.

The 21-year-old was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers on scene previously told News Center 7 that bullet holes were found in a car and a house.

A celebration of life party was taking place on the street when the shooting occurred, Zecchini said.

As previously reported, the shooting happened a few hundred feet away.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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