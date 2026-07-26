23-year-old man flown to hospital after rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 23-year-old man was flown to a local hospital after a rollover crash in Darke County on Saturday evening.

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The crash happened at the 9700 block of Versailles-Southeastern Road at around 6:11 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a white Mercury Mountaineer operated by 23-year-old Dustin Burk of Troy was traveling southeast on Versailles-Southeastern Road east of Christian Road.

Burk traveled off the right side of the road and corrected and traveled left of center before overcorrecting and traveling off the right side of the roadway.

He struck a ditch and caused the vehicle to roll over, coming to rest on its side in a cornfield.

Burk was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Details on his current condition were not available at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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