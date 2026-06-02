23-year-old man hospitalized after crash involving bicycle in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — A 23-year-old man was hospitalized on Friday night after a crash involving a bicycle.

The crash happened at Milton-Potsdam Road and S Rangeline Road in Union Township around 8:30 p.m.

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According to a crash report obtained by News Center 7, a Honda CRV and a bicyclist were traveling westbound on Milton-Potsdam Road, nearing the intersection of S Rangeline Road.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 43-year-old Ashley Loper, tried to pass the bicyclist, identified as 23-year-old Hunter Sheafer.

As Sheafer tried to make a left turn onto S Rangeline Road, Loper struck the bicyclist, causing him to go into a ditch.

Sheafer was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with a possible head injury.

Loper was cited with passing within 100 ft of or traversing any intersection.

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