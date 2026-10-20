23-year-old man killed in Shelby County crash that injured 7 others identified

Multiple injuries were reported after a crash in Shelby County on Monday.

SHELBY COUNTY — The man who died in a crash that sent seven other people, including four children, to the hospital has been identified.

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Shelby County Sheriff James R. Frye identified Joseph Griffieth, 23, as the man who died in the crash on Monday night.

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As previously reported, the crash happened at the intersection of Miami-Shelby and River Roads.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2000 Jeep, driven by a 55-year-old man, was going westbound on Miami-Shelby Road when it failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection, according to Sheriff Frye.

The Jeep was then hit by a 2008 Ford that had been going southbound on River Road.

The impact sent the Jeep off the southwest corner of the intersection and caused it to overturn several times.

Griffieth, the passenger of the Jeep, was ejected from the Jeep and died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, the 35-year-old driver of the Ford, another adult, and four children were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators told News Center 7 on Monday that the kids ranged from car seat age to 10 years old. They had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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