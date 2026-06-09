23-year-old motorcyclist dies days after Darke County crash

FILE PHOTO: First responders were dispatched to a plane crash on Thursday night in Texas.

DARKE COUNTY — A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died days after a crash in Darke County, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

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The crash happened in the 1600 block of State Route 49 around 8 p.m. on June 5.

Ian Petroski, 23, of Dayton, died from his injuries at Miami Valley Hospital on June 9, the spokesperson said.

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As previously reported, a preliminary investigation found that a 62-year-old Farmersville woman was driving a Jeep Liberty at the time of the crash.

The woman pulled into the road in front of an oncoming Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which was driven by Petroski.

The woman was treated on scene and released.

The spokesperson said Petroski was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff Accident Reconstruction Team.

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