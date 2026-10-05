24-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting his father in Dayton

A person was hospitalized, and another was taken into custody after a shooting in Dayton on Sunday morning.

1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is accused of shooting his father in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, around 9:15 a.m., police and medics were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Riverview Avenue on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old man shot, according to a spokesperson for Dayton police.

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He was taken to a local hospital.

A 24-year-old man was still on scene and taken into custody.

An investigation revealed that the two are father and son.

Online jail records indicate 24-year-old Jamarre Michael Lee Williams was arrested by Dayton police around 9:19 a.m. in the 1300 block of Riverview Avenue.

We will continue to follow this story.

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