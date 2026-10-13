24-year-old man indicted on rape charges following 10-year investigation

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: The chairman's gavel is visible before a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. The committee is meeting to advance a reconciliation package increasing funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) through a simple-majority vote process. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Senate Homeland Security Committee Meets To Consider Reconciliation Recommendations To Budget Committee

CINCINNATI — A 24-year-old man has been indicted on multiple charges, including attempted rape, following a 10-year investigation.

The incident stems from an incident that happened on April 21, 2026, when two officers responded to Wabash Avenue for reports of an attempted rape at gunpoint, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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At the time of the incident, Cincinnati Police could not identify the suspect.

The case was reopened on Aug. 19. 2026 by the Personal Crimes Unit after they received a CODIS hit from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Laboratory.

Over 10 years later, on Oct. 8, 2026, Neziah Gibson was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of attempted rape, aggravated robbery, and gross sexual imposition.

Police said that Gibson was 14 at the time of the crime.

At this time, Gibson is booked into the Madison Correctional Institute on unrelated charges.

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