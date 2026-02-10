24-year-old man injured after early morning stabbing on Ohio RTA bus

CLEVELAND — A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed on an RTA bus in downtown Cleveland early Monday.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of Euclid Avenue, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim and suspect were on a Healthline bus when they got into an altercation, according to RTA spokesperson Robert Fleig.

Cleveland EMS said that a 24-year-old man is in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and his name has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group