2,455-pound pumpkin sets new record at Ohio pumpkin show

CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Pumpkin Show crowned its 2026 winner and the largest pumpkin of all time on Wednesday.

This year’s top prize went to Troy VanArsdalen, whose pumpkin weighed in at 2,455 pounds, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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This pumpkin shattered the record that was set in 2023 by Bob and Jo Liggett, who had a pumpkin that weighed 2,388.5 pounds.

The second-place pumpkin that was grown by Peter Bowers weighed in at 1,709 pounds, with third place going to David Beyer, whose pumpkin weighed 1,567 pounds.

The first pumpkin show was held in 1903 when Mayor George Haswell decided to host an event that invited both county folks and city dwellers together.

The event is expected to bring in 400,000 people before the weekend is up. The event runs through Saturday.

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