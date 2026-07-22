25-year-old dead after area crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man killed in a crash in Wayne County, Indiana, has been identified.

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Around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency responders were called to the area of North US-35 and State Road 1 for reports of a crash.

William Heath III was pronounced dead on the scene.

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A passenger was taken to a local hospital.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

A toxicology test has also been ordered.

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